STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Balancing the act

Until a year ago, you would have had a tough task putting together a list of established women filmmakers in Malayalam cinema.

Published: 20th March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Until a year ago, you would have had a tough task putting together a list of established women filmmakers in Malayalam cinema. You had Anjali Menon, of course. And then, Vidhu Vincent, Roshni Dinaker... and then, you would have to really think. However, the heartwarming news is that number is set to rise. Many women are taking on newer responsibilities in Malayalam cinema. Among them are household names such as Manju Warrier and Parvathy Thiruvoth. While the former is turning producer with two films—Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam and Madhu Warrier’s Lalitham Sundaram—the latter is prepping for her directorial debut.

Anjali Menon was the pioneer, having got the ball rolling with successful directorials. The success of her debut film, Bangalore Days, showed that women are no different when it comes to being able to deliver a blockbuster. This is important because typically women filmmakers are thought to exist in a more indie space. Actor Gauthami Nair, who is turning director with the thriller Vrutham, is among those who have taken inspiration from Anjali. She agrees that things are really looking up for women filmmakers in Malayalam cinema.

(From left) Posters of Vaanku; Bangalore Days

“It’s also important to note the rising importance accorded to women technicians. When the first woman broke the wheel, everyone else believed, and found confidence,” says Gauthami, who began as an actor in Dulquer Salmaan’s debut, Second Show. She hopes for more success for women filmmakers, as “the more women filmmakers prove that they can carry the responsibility of an entire film on their shoulders, the more they will be able to gain trust and consequently lead to more women entering the industry.”

Being an artiste in the industry for almost a decade, Gauthami found it easier to get the people she wanted, once she decided to turn filmmaker. “It’s all about networking and making the right contacts,” she says.

However, filmmaker VK Prakash’s daughter Kavya Prakash, who is making her directorial debut with a woman-centric film, Vaanku, found the going tough. She struggled to find financing, owing to her film’s subject being thought of as ‘sensitive’. It also didn’t help her cause that most of the main characters in her film are women. “Some leading production houses initially okayed it but then backed out. We struggled for close to a year till we managed to find the right producers, who not only loved the subject but also were okay with a first-timer directing it,” says a relieved Kavya.

Gauthami Nair; Uma Kumarapuram

Kavya is not alone. For a lot of relatively lesser-known women, the going can be tough. Cinematographer Uma Kumarapuram, who co-directed Across the Ocean with Nicole Donadio, is one such example. Her feature is a humorous Indo-American film about two women living on different continents who dream about getting rid of their monotonous routine. Uma had trouble finding producers. Several factors stood in the way: her gender, inexperience as a director, and the project’s challenging subject. Eventually, she ended up paying for the film from her own pocket, with help from family members.But regardless of the challenges, these women are firm in their conviction to address gender imbalance on the sets. Gauthami’s film, for instance, has an all-women crew, barring writers and editors. Kavya’s film has several women crew members.

“For every work-environment to be the most productive, there has to be gender balance,” says Uma, who has ensured that her team comprises men and women in almost a 50-50 ratio. “Only a diverse cast and crew can understand and contribute to the project from every possible angle. This lack of contribution is a common problem ailing most of our film/TV projects.”So as women in the Malayalam film industry take the lead, here’s wishing that they find their audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp