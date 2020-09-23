When Khusrau and Kabir get to meet online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mystic poets Hazrat Amir Khusrau and Sant Kabir with their verses have brought generations together. They both created several styles of poetic expressions and covered a large spectrum of subjects through their poetry.

Their works resonating hard-hitting social realities as well as great spiritual longing which truly immortalised them.

They spread the message of spiritual wisdom, universal love, the oneness of all creation and continue to inspire people from beyond the divides of age, nationality, religious preferences and cultural differences. The works of these spiritual masters continue to resonate even after centuries.

And now Banyan Tree’s Khusrau-Kabir musical evening is all set to celebrate the rich legacy of these two great geniuses.

Well-known singers of India bring alive the rich poetry of the two on the same platform with their musical expertise. The contemporary classical and semi-classical instruments connect the ancient works with the 21st century. The digital version of the festival will present some of the best Khusrau Kabir performances! Keeping the same format as every year, the concert will be a bouquet of some contemporary and some traditional presentations.

The participating artistes are Hyderabad’s own Warsi Brothers, who excel in qawwali genre; with their ancestors prominently known for being singers at the Mughal Durbar, they are known to deliver intense performances all over the world. Parthiv Gohil, a popular playback and ghazal singer who has sung in several Bollywood movies like Devdas, Saawariya etc will also be a part of the event. Anuraag Dhoundeyal and Madan Gopal Singh will render their voices as well.

Details:

The concert will be available for 24 hours from the showtime (6:30 pm IST) for streaming online on bookmyshow.com, Tickets are available at www.bookmyshow.com for `200++ GST. On Saturday, October 3 from 6:30 pm onwards