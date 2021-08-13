STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Hardy's 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' release delayed

Published: 13th August 2021

Actor Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy (File Photo | Associated Press)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The release of Tom Hardy's upcoming outing 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' has been delayed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due in large part to the Delta variant.

As per Variety, Sony Pictures has announced plans to delay the theatrical release of 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage', the studio's upcoming comic book adventure.

The 'Venom' sequel, which has been delayed several times amid the pandemic, was set to open on September 24 in the US and will now premiere on October 15.

The delay comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in the US due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

'Venom 2' once again stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has an alien symbiote living within him. Together, they are Venom. This time around, Woody Harrelson also stars after the actor portrayed serial killer Cletus Kasady in the post-credits scene for the first 'Venom', released in 2018.

The new movie will see Harrelson's Kasady transform into Carnage, a villain known as Venom's chief antagonist in the comics.

Andy Serkis has directed 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'. The Columbia Pictures film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris as the comic book villain Shriek.

The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker.

The original 'Venom', directed by Ruben Fleischer, was a surprise smash hit, earning USD 856 million globally. It is one of the multiple movies set in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters.

Following its new 'Venom' movie, Sony also has Jared Leto's 'Morbius' due out January 28. The studio also has Aaron Taylor-Johnson attached to play Kraven the Hunter in a film hitting theatres in January 2023.

