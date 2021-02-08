STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

WATCH | 'Old' teaser: Your worst fears come true in this Night Shyamalan beach holiday

The hair-raising teaser shows a child run off to play hide-and-seek before returning as a man in his mid-20s (actor Alex Wolff).

Published: 08th February 2021 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

A stil from the movie 'Old'. (Photo | Screenshot)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Just in time to ruin your plans of ever sleeping peacefully again, the teaser of M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie 'Old' has arrived to give you nightmares!

The teaser promises an unpredictable, dark, and gripping ride. The first teaser of the movie released during the Super Bowl 2021, and it's definitely going to creep you out. The teaser of the film, with an unsettling tone and twisty plot, features a beach that makes visitors grow older within hours.

In the nearly 30-second-long teaser, a family arrives for a vacation on a beach somewhere in Central America. The spot is beautiful and the sun is shining down upon the family members. Everything appears idyllic but the family's happiness is short-lived as the members start ageing quickly. The chill-inducing teaser also features how the family members spend their entire lifetime in a single day.

The hair-raising teaser shows a child run off to play hide-and-seek before returning as a man in his mid-20s (actor Alex Wolff). "He was six years old this morning," the boy's mother can be seen saying as she sees her aged son.

The director of the movie shared the teaser on his Instagram account on Sunday, writing, "Looking forward to seeing you all back in the movie theatres when it's safe. @oldthemovie @universalpictures."

The film is based on a graphic novel by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters titled 'Sandcastle', which follows beachgoers trapped in a time warp as they come to terms with death, reported People magazine.

Shot in the Dominican Republic, 'Old' is slated to hit the theaters on July 23, this year. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott.

Shyamalan produced the upcoming film with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as executive producer.

The film serves as Shyamalan's directorial return to the big screen after 2019's 'Glass'. Since then, the filmmaker has been working on the psychological horror series 'Servant' for Apple TV Plus. The second season premiered on January 15, and it was handed an early third season renewal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Night Shyamalan Old movie Old teaser
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp