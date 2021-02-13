STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

From gatecrasher to Miss India runner-up: Manya Singh's father reveals her struggle story

Manya comes from a very modest background in Mumbai. Her parents have struggled to make ends meet but have always supported her dreams.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Miss India runner up Manya Singh (Photo | Manya Singh, Instagram)

Miss India runner up Manya Singh (Photo | Manya Singh, Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Aspirations and achievements showcase equal opportunities for all, and here is Miss India runner up Manya Singh, the daughter of an auto driver, proving the same.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 beauty pageant winners were announced on Wednesday. Manasa Varanasi from Telangana was crowned Miss India 2020, but it is the runner-up, Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who is hogging all the limelight with her inspirational story behind the journey of winning the title.

Manya comes from a very modest background in Mumbai. Her parents have struggled to make ends meet but have always supported her dreams. Her family resides in the Kandivali area of Mumbai. Manya's father Omprakash Singh is an auto driver and her mother Manorama Singh is a hair designer in a beauty parlour in Bandra Area.

ALSO READ | Rickshaw driver's daughter and runaway kid, meet Manya Singh, the Miss India 2020 Runner-up

After Manya's Miss India feat, Omprakash Singh reminisced an incident when his daughter was denied entry to one of the Miss India events in Mumbai by the gatekeeper. "In Mumbai, she was denied to enter the event by the gatekeeper and she walked around 4 kilometers to have a gate-crashing rear gate entry, rather than giving up the hope," he said.

Her father proudly stated that Manya has made a name for herself all over the country after winning the runner-up title. "Relatives who always tried to avoid me and my family due to our poverty are now proudly telling everyone that they are our relatives and are giving interviews claiming to be our close ones," Omprakash told ANI.

Manasa Varanasi from Telangana was crowned as VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the title of VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh won the title of VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 runner up at the beauty pageant grand finale. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manya Singh Miss India 2020
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp