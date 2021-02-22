Odiya film 'Kalira Atita' is now in Oscars Race

By Express News Service

Odiya film Kalira Atita (Yesterday’s Past) has made its entry into the Oscar race in the general entry category for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and other categories.

Directed by Nila Madhab Panda, the film is about the disappearing villages of India’s eastern coastline in Odisha because of climate change and rising sea level.

It has been made available at the Academy Screening Room onwards and will be viewed by the academy members for votes and nominations.

Nila shares, “It was a difficult year to make it qualify as this as all theatres are shut in Los Angeles and New York. We have started publicity and reaching out to juries to show the film.” Nila has previously directed films like I am Kalam, Kadwi Hawa and Halkaa.