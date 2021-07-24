STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bangladesh's folk singer Fakir Alamgir passes away at 71

His son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb said that Alamgir suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Published: 24th July 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's legendary folk singer Fakir Alamgir has died due to complications from COVID-19.

He was 71.

According to Dhaka Tribune, the singer breathed his last at the United Hospital here on Friday night.

His son Mashuque Alamgir Rajeeb said that Alamgir suffered a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The veteran singer tested positive for the coronavirus after suffering from fever and cough for several days.

After he complained of breathing issues, Alamgir was admitted to a local hospital. The singer was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at United Hospital.

Born on February 21, 1950 in Faridpur, Alamgir began his music career in 1966.

The singer was a key member of cultural organisations 'Kranti Shilpi Gosthi' and 'Gana Shilpi Gosthi' and played an important role during Bangladesh's 1969 uprising.

During Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, Alamgir joined the 'Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra' and performed frequently to inspire freedom fighters.

After the country attained freedom from Pakistan, the singer was instrumental in influencing the sound of modern Bangladeshi music, alongside Ferdous Wahid, Azam Khan, Pilu Momtaz and others by combining indigenous tunes with western music.

Some of his popular songs include "O Sokhina Gesos Kina", "Shantahar", "Nelson Mandela", "Naam Tar Chhilo John Henry", "Banglar Comrade Bondhu", among others.

He also founded the cultural organization 'Wrishiz Shilpi Gosthi' in 1976, and also served as the president of Gono Sangeet Shamanya Parishad (GSSP).

Alamgir was conferred with the Ekushey Padak, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 1999.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condoled Alamgir's death and said that he will forever be remembered for his contribution to popularising folk songs in the country.

