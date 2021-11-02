STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Aarti Saxena is all set to conquer world of glitz and glamour

Aarti has been a part of many ramp shows, catalogue, and print shoots. She has also featured on shows airing on Channel V.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 04:57 AM

By Online Desk

It’s often said that you need a godfather to establish yourself in the world of glamour. However, there are many instances where actors and models have made it to the top all with their grit and determination. Mumbai-based Aarti Saxena is one such star-struck model who’s made up her mind to scale the heights of showbiz on her own without any backing. This former Miss Apsara 2019, is looking forward to spreading her wings in both 70mm and OTT platforms.

A model, social media influencer, singer, and an actress -- versatility is Aarti’s forte. She knows the ropes of B-Town very well as she has been in the industry for a while now. In fact, as a child, she was a part of music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’. Ever since, her love for the stage and camera has only grown leaps and bounds.

"I still remember the day when I got into ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs’ through a wild card entry. The first time, I was nervous to perform in front of judges and the audience. But, things changed as everyone loved my performance. It was during this time, a friend suggested that I should try my luck in acting. There’s been no looking back for me ever since", quoted Aarti.

Aarti has been a part of many ramp shows, catalogue, and print shoots. She has also featured on shows airing on Channel V. Besides, being the face of a few music videos have also added laurels to her resume. Her latest music video, released under Zee Music Company, called ‘Zara Thehro’ has clocked a whopping 2.2 millions views on Youtube.

"The best part about acting in shows and series is that there is a great continuity and a build-up in the character. Whereas, music videos are short and have a beautiful story to be conveyed", she says.

By the way, this bubbly and cherubic former beauty pageant winner is not all about the razzmatazz of the glam world. Aarti identifies herself as an avid philanthropist and generously contributes to various NGOs and self-help groups involved in charity. She believes in giving back to society as much as we take from it.

