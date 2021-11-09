STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away

Her film career began in 1979 with Jayan starrer Angakuri directed by Vijayanand.

Published: 09th November 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kozhikode Sharada

Kozhikode Sharada

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away on Tuesday in Kozhikode. She was 75. She was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday night after she faced difficulty in breathing, according to the family members.

The doctors at MCH informed that Sharada suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. Since 1979, Sharada had made sure to act at least in 2 to 3 prominent films of the time.

She started her career with the theatre before she stepped into films. Her film career began in 1979 with Jayan starrer Angakuri directed by Vijayanand and produced by CV Hariharan and since then, has acted in over 100 movies including Sallapam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kutty Srank, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and several TV serials. She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon's short film Jara. Till 2019, Sharada was very busy acting in films and television shows, and dramas. Her last movie released was Kosraakkollikal (2019).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kozhikode Sharada Malayalam actor Kozhikode Medical college hospital cardiac arrest
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp