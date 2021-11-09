Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sharada passed away on Tuesday in Kozhikode. She was 75. She was admitted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday night after she faced difficulty in breathing, according to the family members.

The doctors at MCH informed that Sharada suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment. Since 1979, Sharada had made sure to act at least in 2 to 3 prominent films of the time.

She started her career with the theatre before she stepped into films. Her film career began in 1979 with Jayan starrer Angakuri directed by Vijayanand and produced by CV Hariharan and since then, has acted in over 100 movies including Sallapam, Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kutty Srank, Ennu Ninte Moideen, and several TV serials. She was last seen in Sreevalsan J Menon's short film Jara. Till 2019, Sharada was very busy acting in films and television shows, and dramas. Her last movie released was Kosraakkollikal (2019).