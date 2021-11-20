STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Youth Congress files police complaint against Kangana Ranaut for 'seditious' remarks on social media

Published: 20th November 2021 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) filed a police complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday for allegedly making "seditious" remarks on the social media.

IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and Ambuj Dixit, co-coordinator of the outfit's legal cell, filed the complaint against Ranaut at the Parliament Street police station here.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also slammed the actress over her alleged derogatory remarks targeting Sikhs and said the government should take action against her.

"She should either be put in mental hospital or in jail. We demand strict action from govt for her hateful content on Instagram," Sirsa said in a tweet. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Friday that the Centre will repeal three contentious farm laws, Ranaut posted Instagram stories, saying India is a "Jihadist Nation" and calling for dictatorship in the country, the complaint by the youth wing of the Congress said.

"Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million (78 lakh) people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the republic of India," it said.

The complaint has been filed for registering an FIR against the actress under sections 124A (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Pandey said.

