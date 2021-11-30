STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Talent hunter Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia promises to give B-Town many big names

Toabh enlists the names of some of the most renowned actors of B-Town.

Published: 30th November 2021 04:59 AM

By Express News Service

In the world of glitz and glamour, talent managers play an extremely crucial role. With a plethora of talented individuals, it’s really hard to spot the one who surpasses them all. Among thousands of talent management companies in India, there is one that’s a name to reckon with -- Toabh Talent Management.

Founded by Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia and her husband Toaney Bhatia, Toabh is a market leader in the glam world. Sangeeta has introduced some of the most promising talents in the industry. She holds unparalleled expertise in talent management and development.

Toabh enlists the names of some of the most renowned actors of B-Town. Popular beauty queen-turned-actor Disha Patani, dancer and actor Nora Fatehi are the most prominent names associated with Toabh.

Besides, the list also includes Natasa Stankovic, Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi, singer Shirley Setia. Sangeeta has also catapulted male actors like Asim Riaz and Ehan Bhat. Likewise, many more talents are set to put their best foot forward in the industry with Toabh backing them strongly.

Sangeeta’s experience of more than ten years has brought Toabh huge customer trust. The company offers services like endorsements, performance, magazines, fashion events, ad films and movies.

