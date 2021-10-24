STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Sunburn Festival Goa to be held in December, only 'fully vaccinated' attendees allowed

The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue, the organisers said.

Published: 24th October 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Sunburn Festival from previous years. (Photo | Twitter)

File image of Sunburn Festival from previous years. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The 15th edition of Sunburn Festival Goa will be held in December, with access to only those audience members who have been fully vaccinated, the organisers announced on Sunday.

The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on the ground.

This year, the festival will be a three-day showcase from December 28-30 at Vagator, Goa.

According to Percept Live, the founding organisation behind the electronic dance music festival, Sunburn will adhere to health and safety measures and "all applicable COVID-19 government guidelines".

"Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue," the statement read.

With vaccinations happening in full swing across the country, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said there is a "renewed optimism" for the live event industry.

"While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it's finally time to ‘Live, Love, And Dance Again'. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines. The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia's biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa," Singh added.

The 15th edition of the annual festival, themed '#LifeIsCalling', will feature over 60 international and local artists across three stages.

The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for 'Sunburn Echo', the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country.

'Sunburn Home' will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes, the statement further read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunburn festival Goa Covid 19 Covid vaccines Covid vaccination
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp