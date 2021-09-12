Wondering what to binge next? Add these 15 offbeat Netflix series to your watchlist 

KABIR SINGH BHANDARI By

Express News Service

It is possible that if the current generation were to time travel back to the 80s and find themselves without the luxury of Netflix, they would either end up in sanatoriums or become marathon runners. If one were to attempt a detailed breakdown of the various Netflix genres, ‘Serial Killer’ would certainly find its place high up in the list, as the OTT platform never fails to introduce us to the most complex murderers. But a broad generalisation would throw up the more generic titles of Action, Thriller, Romance, Comedy, Documentaries, Drama and Sci-Fi.

GLOW

GLOW, or the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, is a dramedy about the start of syndicated women’s professional wrestling in the 80s. The series gives an insight into how good and bad characters were needed to be created for pay per view TV for the audience to cheer for someone while wanting the bully to lose.

Santa Clarita Diet

This horror-comedy is about a real estate couple whose life turns topsy-turvy when the wife, Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore), shows signs of becoming a zombie. With disappearing neighbours, a husband who continues to love his flesh-eating wife, and the lovable Barrymore in a role we would have never imagined her doing in the 90s, Santa Clarita Diet is good choice for horror movie fans.

The Serpent

The series lays bare how easy it was for serial killer Charles Sobhraj to get away with the murders of young tourists in 70s’ Thailand. It was only through the relentless efforts of a Dutch diplomat that he was finally caught. Tahar Rahim plays the charismatic and evil Sobhraj in a career-defining role.

Unorthodox

Unorthodox, inspired by Deborah Feldman’s 2012 autobiography, is about a newly married woman Etsy (Shira Haas), who escapes her orthodox Hasidic Jewish family in Brooklyn.

Never Have I Ever

A comedy-drama series, it revolves around an Indian American high school student, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), dealing with the death of her father.

Sex Education

The clickbaity yet simply titled Sex Education is about the lives of the students and teachers of the fictitious Moordale Secondary School as they tussle with issues in their personal lives, which primarily revolve around sex.

Cobra Kai

The cult Karate Kid movie series continues three decades after the events of the All Valley Karate Tournament, with a superb script that shall have you cheering wildly for both the old and young martial arts students while the rivalry surrounding the Cobra Kai dojo continues.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Skeletor never gives up and is back to challenge He-Man one more time in the series that had fans of the comic-cartoon-action figure salivating with nostalgia. It transported them back to their magical childhoods. By the power of Grayskull!

Rick And Morty

With the new season finale just released, we are reunited with the radical relationship between sociopathic scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty who go on the weirdest of inter-galactic adventures together. Very reminiscent of the Back to the Future series, it has dollops of adult entertainment thrown in.

When They See Us

This series is based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case where five Black males were falsely accused of the rape of a white woman in New York City. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it lays bare the inequality of the US justice system.

Sense8

The sci-fi drama created by The Wachowskis and J Michael Straczynski is about eight strangers who discover they have a psychic connection and are the target of strange forces. It also stars Anupam Kher as Sanyam Dandekar, who plays the owner of a Mumbai restaurant.

Taj Mahal 1989

This comedy-drama romance series based in Lucknow takes us back to the age when cellphones and wi-fi had not penetrated our lives, and how relationships, both young and old, formed in the pre-internet era.

Tuca and Bertie

The adult animated sitcom created by Lisa Hanawalt is about the friendship of two anthropomorphic female birds, carefree Tuca and an anxious Bertie, who stay in an apartment building. As the two traverse the various realities of life like sexism, dating and increasing rent, one starts to look for are their equivalents in our own lives.

Russian Doll

The comedy-drama series is about a game developer who gets caught in a time loop where she repeatedly dies at a party in New York City, trying to find a way out.

Ghoul

This three-part horror ser ies, based in a future India overcome by fascism, established Radhika Apte as a dependable actor and meme for Netflix. Apte plays interrogator Nida Rahim who finds that a terrorist prisoner has been taken over by a ghoul, a demonic entity from Arabic folklore.