STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Wondering what to binge next? Add these 15 offbeat Netflix series to your watchlist 

We list 15 original Netflix series you must watch that skillfully mix and match several genres.  
 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Taj Mahal 1989

Taj Mahal 1989

By KABIR SINGH BHANDARI
Express News Service

It is possible that if the current generation were to time travel back to the 80s and find themselves without the luxury of Netflix, they would either end up in sanatoriums or become marathon runners. If one were to attempt a detailed breakdown of the various Netflix genres, ‘Serial Killer’ would certainly find its place high up in the list, as the OTT platform never fails to introduce us to the most complex murderers. But a broad generalisation would throw up the more generic titles of Action, Thriller, Romance, Comedy, Documentaries, Drama and Sci-Fi.

GLOW
GLOW, or the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, is a dramedy about the start of syndicated women’s professional wrestling in the 80s. The series gives an insight into how good and bad characters were needed to be created for pay per view TV for the audience to cheer for someone while wanting the bully to lose.

Santa Clarita Diet
This horror-comedy is about a real estate couple whose life turns topsy-turvy when the wife, Sheila (played by Drew Barrymore), shows signs of becoming a zombie. With disappearing neighbours, a husband who continues to love his flesh-eating wife, and the lovable Barrymore in a role we would have never imagined her doing in the 90s, Santa Clarita Diet is good choice for horror movie fans.

The Serpent
The series lays bare how easy it was for serial killer Charles Sobhraj to get away with the murders of young tourists in 70s’ Thailand. It was only through the relentless efforts of a Dutch diplomat that he was finally caught. Tahar Rahim plays the charismatic and evil Sobhraj in a career-defining role.

Unorthodox
Unorthodox, inspired by Deborah Feldman’s 2012 autobiography, is about a newly married woman Etsy (Shira Haas), who escapes her orthodox Hasidic Jewish family in Brooklyn.

Never Have I Ever
A comedy-drama series, it revolves around an Indian American high school student, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), dealing with the death of her father.

Sex Education
The clickbaity yet simply titled Sex Education is about the lives of the students and teachers of the fictitious Moordale Secondary School as they tussle with issues in their personal lives, which primarily revolve around sex.

Cobra Kai
The cult Karate Kid movie series continues three decades after the events of the All Valley Karate Tournament, with a superb script that shall have you cheering wildly for both the old and young martial arts students while the rivalry surrounding the Cobra Kai dojo continues.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Skeletor never gives up and is back to challenge He-Man one more time in the series that had fans of the comic-cartoon-action figure salivating with nostalgia. It transported them back to their magical childhoods. By the power of Grayskull!

Rick And Morty
With the new season finale just released, we are reunited with the radical relationship between sociopathic scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty who go on the weirdest of inter-galactic adventures together. Very reminiscent of the Back to the Future series, it has dollops of adult entertainment thrown in.

When They See Us
This series is based on the 1989 Central Park jogger case where five Black males were falsely accused of the rape of a white woman in New York City. Directed by Ava DuVernay, it lays bare the inequality of the US justice system.

Sense8
The sci-fi drama created by The Wachowskis and J Michael Straczynski is about eight strangers who discover they have a psychic connection and are the target of strange forces. It also stars Anupam Kher as Sanyam Dandekar, who plays the owner of a Mumbai restaurant.

Taj Mahal 1989
This comedy-drama romance series based in Lucknow takes us back to the age when cellphones and wi-fi had not penetrated our lives, and how relationships, both young and old, formed in the pre-internet era.

Tuca and Bertie
The adult animated sitcom created by Lisa Hanawalt is about the friendship of two anthropomorphic female birds, carefree Tuca and an anxious Bertie, who stay in an apartment building. As the two traverse the various realities of life like sexism, dating and increasing rent, one starts to look for are their equivalents in our own lives.

Russian Doll
The comedy-drama series is about a game developer who gets caught in a time loop where she repeatedly dies at a party in New York City, trying to find a way out.

Ghoul
This three-part horror ser  ies, based in a future India overcome by fascism, established Radhika Apte as a dependable actor and meme for Netflix. Apte plays interrogator Nida Rahim who finds that a terrorist prisoner has been taken over by a ghoul, a demonic entity from Arabic folklore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix recommendations Netflix original series sex education Sense8 Taj Mahal 1989 GLOW Rick and Morty
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp