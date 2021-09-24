STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon launches Prime Video Channels, to provide content from multiple streaming services 

Manorama Max and Shorts TV are offering 30 and 40 per cent discounts, respectively, to the Prime subscribers.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that it has partnered with eight other streaming services to provide an expanded content library on its platform.

The streaming service unveiled Prime Video Channels, which will offer diverse content from its counterparts like discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV.

The company will provide its subscribers the option for add-on subscriptions on Amazon Prime Video app and website so that they access the content of these streaming services.

The launch of Prime Video Channels is a step towards making Amazon Prime Video the preferred entertainment destination for customers in India, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace – first of its kind in India – which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video's distribution, reach and tech infrastructure," said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager at Amazon Prime Video India.

With hoichoi and Manorama Max, Prime members can stream titles in Bengali and Malayalam languages, while Docubay and Shorts TV will offer them award-winning documentaries and short films, respectively.

Lionsgate, MUBI and Eros Now will serve the audience with blockbuster and quality cinema, and with discovery+, they can view wildlife, adventure, science, food and lifestyle content.

The yearly add-on subscription for the eight OTT apps are -- discovery+ (Rs 299), Docubay (Rs 499), Eros Now (Rs 299), Lionsgate Play (Rs 699), Manorama Max (Rs.699), MUBI (Rs 1999) and Shorts TV (Rs 299).discovery+ and Eros Now are offering a 25 per cent discount for Prime members at launch, while there is a 33 per cent discount on hoichoi annual subscription for multiple streams and devices.

MUBI is offering an introductory discount to Prime members at launch.

Chaitanya Divan, Head of Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime Video, said the company has fulfilled the subscribers' need for a single interface for "discovery, streaming and payments".

"Prime Video Channels arrives in India after having successfully launched in 11 countries.

Our choice of OTT partners for Prime Video Channels is reflective of our diverse and discerning customers' entertainment needs and interest areas.

"The launch marks our effort to collaboratively grow the video streaming segment in the country.

We look forward to increasing the selection of entertainment even further, with additional channel partners joining in the next few months," he added.

