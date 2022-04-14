Took loan to create my new web series ‘Made for Each Other’: Director Rahul Gupta

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Film Director Rahul Gupta is a perfect example of a risk-taker. Every filmmaker who comes to Mumbai to pursue his dream faces the problem of investment. The lucky few or ones with contacts get the opportunity without much hassle.

‘Beer Boys and Vodka Girls’ fame director Gupta faced a similar issue when he was looking for investment in his new project - Made for Each Other. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, investors were not actively investing in new shows. Somehow, Gupta managed to get an investor who approved to invest in his project. But the latter agreed to invest half of the total production cost and asked the director to put in the rest himself. Gupta agreed to the terms of the producer. But, the question remained where will he arrange the remaining amount from? After brainstorming for a few days, Gupta took the risk of taking a loan to finish his web series.

He says ‘When I came to Mumbai, I was frustrated due to lack of opportunities to make films. I was scrolling on YouTube where I watched this interview of director Anurag Kashyap, his words completely inspired me. In the interview, Kashyap said, If you want to make a film, if it's your dream.. you have to pursue it, the world doesn’t owe it to you, the system doesn’t owe it to you, your family doesn’t owe it to you...You owe to yourself’ So I risked everything and took a huge loan to create Made for Each Other.

The shoot is complete and the web series is going through the post-production process. It will be seen on one of the biggest OTT platforms soon. Made for Each Other is about a couple in a live-in relationship and how their bond weakens in a span of time. However, things change dramatically when a nation-wide lockdown is announced and they get stuck up inside a flat.