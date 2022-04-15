STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Henry Golding boards 'Downtown Owl' adaptation 

The story is set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, which is semi-isolated from the 1980s pop culture that surrounds it.

Published: 15th April 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Henry Golding

Hollywood actor Henry Golding (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Snake Eyes" star Henry Golding has joined the cast of the upcoming movie "Downtown Owl".

An adaptation of author Chuck Klosterman's 2008 novel of the same title, the film will be directed by Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Golding joins Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer and August Blanco Rosenstein in the cast.

Rabe will also feature in the movie in a pivotal role.

Her real-life partner Linklater has adapted the screenplay from Klosterman's book.

The story is set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, which is semi-isolated from the 1980s pop culture that surrounds it.

It follows three residents - an old man who spends his afternoons reminiscing in the local coffee shop, a depressed high school backup quarterback, and a new English teacher at the local high school - whose lives, along with those of the town's other residents, are upended by a white-out blizzard.

"Downtown Owl" will be produced by Rabe and Linklater along with Bettina Barrow and Rebecca Green.

Laura Rister, Lee Broda, and Joel Michaely are executive producing, while Tom McLeod is co-executive producing.

Golding is best known for playing Nick Young in Warner Bros' 2018 romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians".

He will be next seen in Jane Austen adaptation "Persuasion" at Netflix as well as Paramount's animated film "The Tiger's Apprentice".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Henry Golding Hamish Linklater Downtown Owl
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp