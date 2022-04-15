Playing role of Nayika Devi taught me many things: Actress Khushi Shah

By Express News Service

Actress Khushi Shah is known for her versatility. From featuring in hit movies to music videos, the actress has worked in several genres. Currently, Khushi Shah is trending for all the right reasons. The actress is coming up with a magnum opus called ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’, Gujarat’s first ever period drama under the banner ATree Entertainment. Produced by Umesh Sharma and directed by Nitin G, Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen is set to release on May 6, 2022.

How difficult was it to play the character of Nayika Devi?

I would be lying if I said that it was merciful to step into the character of Nayika Devi. I had to undergo many challenges because the woman is fearless, powerful and a warrior. It's not only about playing a character, you have to carry the role throughout the shoot. Moreover, being a periodic drama film, the costumes were too meticulous and pesky at times.

Can you describe what encouraged you to do Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen?

Nayika Devi has played a huge part in the history of Gujarat and India, yet her story is still unknown to many people. Through this movie, I've got a chance to portray her glorious history, and I am very elated about it. Also, the role of Nayika Devi was extremely challenging for me, and therefore, I really wanted to do this film.

We've seen you fierce in the trailer for Nayika Devi. How did you practice for your voice?

For me, practising my technique and character daily is very essential. Yes, I think Nayika Devi is fierce and I had to work on so many things: facial expressions, movement, emoting, and of course, vocal exercises. And the scream in the trailer was very robust for which I tried practising in a remote area by using my loudest voice. I found it helpful.

How do you feel that the trailer of the film is getting a positive response?

I’m very overwhelmed by the response. It feels delightful to see that your labour of love is being appreciated. And apart from everything, we are so pleased to see that people are really excited about knowing the story of India's first warrior queen - Nayika Devi.

Do you think that Nayika Devi is your career-changing film?

This is going to be Gujarat's biggest periodic drama film and it is also receiving immense warmth. Every film adds changes to your career, but Nayika Devi can of course be my career-changing film. It will show the best in me.