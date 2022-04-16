Actress Hritiqa Chheber on how she built her life after quitting hometown

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actress Hritiqa Chheber left her hometown to knock on the door of the glam world. She spent her childhood in the serene allies of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. She says, "Though my brother was already staying in Mumbai, leaving Jabalpur wasn’t a very joyous decision. The two cities are very different and adapting to the latter one was a little backbreaking. But for dreams to be accomplished, it needs extraordinary sacrifices."

The fast-paced life of Mumbai, its language, people, environment, and everything can be tough for someone who hasn’t lived here. But, Hritiqa modified herself according to the city and soon started building the foundation of her story.

She believed in being independent. So, the actress took up a corporate job. Hritiqa was first offered a project on the small screen. Today, from Punjabi to Hindi music singles, Hritiqa has made her presence felt across regional boundaries.

The actress was seen in Gajendra Verma’s “Mann Mera”, Jubin Nautiyal’s “Ganesha Song”, Sippy Gill’s “Pyar Nahi Ghatda”, Palak Muchhal’s “Chupke Se”, etc. Hritiqa has proved that dreams come true only if you make different levels of sacrifices to meet the illustrious you.