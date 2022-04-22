STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor-Singer Someshwar Mahadevan to promote Rajasthani talent

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Actor and singer Someshwar Mahadevan, a.k.a. Singer Sam, has established a production firm in Jaipur called 'USA Cube Productions' to nurture authentic Rajasthani talent.

On his USA Cube Productions YouTube channel, Mahadevan has promoted over 40 artists with a wide range of abilities and accomplishments, allowing them to perform on reality shows and Bollywood. Mahadevan, who is from Jaipur, rose to prominence after finishing in the top four in the Indian Idol 6 competition.

Mahadevan added, "I am on a mission to expose the amazing performers from Rajasthan on reality shows and in Bollywood. Rajasthan's talented performers' films are broadcast on our YouTube page to give them a wider audience."

He recently released two songs on the USA Cube's YouTube account titled 'Ye Teri Sarzameen,' a patriotic anthem honouring 2021 Olympic medalists and military martyrs. 'Let's do it. Make it happen' was the other tune. Both songs have more than three lakh views.

Mahadevan has received numerous honours, including the UTH Icon 'Voice of Maharashtra-2012' award from the Marathi newspaper Lokmat and Tata Uninor's Youth Icon award from an NGO in 2013.

About 20 Jaipur artists were cast in Mahadevan's part as a reporter in the Zed Plus film Padmashri, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Mahadevan was the production manager and actor in the Zee Marudhara Rajasthan series "Ek Prem Katha."

Mahadevan has pursued theatre for ten years and was mentored by NSDian actor and director Jairoop Jeevan. He appeared in the latter's Bollywood film Jai Maa Shakambari. Padharo Mhaare Des rework and Tu Bas Tu Hi Tu Hai are two of his upcoming singles.

