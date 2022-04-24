STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

John Paul: Composed writer who portrayed life in true colours

John Paul was a man of composure and the nature of his screenplays, which defined the Malayalam cinema of the 1980s, rightly reflected his personality.

Published: 24th April 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam screenwriter John Paul.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: John Paul was a man of composure and the nature of his screenplays, which defined the Malayalam cinema of the 1980s, rightly reflected his personality. Critics kept acclaiming the style and substance of his writing, but success never went to his head as he remained simple. He ensured even the finest of his works, which delineated life in its true colours, connected with every movie lover. 

When he spontaneously spoke about cinema and narrated the nice little stories associated with it in poetic words, one could not stop loving and appreciating his personality and prowess. As the Kochiite departs at 71, it’s a tough ask to put his contribution exactly in words.

John Paul wrote scripts for around 100 movies, including Athirathram, Ee Thanalil Ithiri Neram, Eeran Sandhya, Palangal, Sandhya Mayangum Neram, Utsavappittennu and Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam. He associated with all leading directors of his times like Bharathan, I V Sasi, K S Sethumadhavan, Mohan and Joshiy. Bharathan is rated by many as the best director Malayalam cinema has produced and his films  Chamaram, Palangal, Kathodu Kathoram, Ormakkaayi, Ithiri Poove Chuvanna Poove, Oru Minnaminunginte Nurunguvettam, Keli and Chamayam  were all written by John Paul.

“He was like our family member. He was a key figure in the formation and growth of Bharathan Foundation,” said Sidharth Bharathan, in his tribute. As a script writer, John Paul never allowed commercial elements to dominate the plot and kill its artistic value. Evergreen hits like Yathra, an adaptation of Japanese movie The Yellow Handkerchief, are examples of his skill to add commercial ingredients to the parallel cinema without overwhelming its true flavour.

 John Paul bagged many state and national honours

For Yathra, John Paul weaved a different plot and gave a different dimension to its characters, with Balu Mahendra picturising it in his inimitable style. John Paul won many honours for his book, scripts and movie, but it is doubtful whether he got due recognition for all his contributions. Perhaps, the world of cinema will start acknowledging them more from now. It has often been like that.

KOCHI’S BELOVED
John Paul was born to 
P V Poulose and Rabecca 
in Ernakulam on October 20, 1950
lHe was an employee with the Canara Bank, but quit the job to focus fully on cinema

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Paul Malayalam cinema
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp