My next movie could move to Bengal or Malabar: Vivek Agnihotri

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the widely-discussed movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the plight of Kashmiri Hindus, has indicated that his next cinematic venture could be based out of Bengal or Malabar.

He also countered criticism that his film was a product of ‘Islamophobia’. Vivek was speaking at the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam 2022’ here on Wednesday which was inaugurated by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“I am researching and you will be happy to see my next film. There are some things that you wanted to say for a long time but did not get a voice. I promise you, I will become your voice,” Vivek told the gathering. The filmmaker added that he wanted to ensure that the “hidden stories” of India come out in the open. On the ‘Islamophobia’ allegation in connection with his movie, Vivek said he has never used the words ‘Islam’ or ‘Pakistan’ in the film.

“I never connected Islam with terrorism. But there are no Hindus now in Kashmir. Is it due to Islamophobia or Hindu phobia?,” he asked. Vivek added that there will be no Islamophobia if Muslims stand up and say that they denounce terrorism.

Denying charges that his movie was sheer propaganda, the filmmaker claimed it was backed by solid research. “I had interviewed over 700 victims of terrorism on camera,” he said. ‘The Kashmir Files’ which was shown in many countries is ready for its release in Israel, he said. Vivek added that he has been invited to the British Parliament and it was a rare honour for him.

‘Preserve ancient culture’

Inaugurating the ‘Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam 2022’, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan reminded that it was the responsibility of Indians to preserve the country’s ancient civilisation. Among nations that have an ancient civilisation, India is the only one that still has strong connections with its glorious past. Such a deep connect between the present and the past is absent in Greek or Egyptian civilsations, Khan said.

The governor said India’s strength lies in its diversity and reminded that the country was able to withstand numerous invasions only because of its inclusive nature. “Indian tradition never uses the word evil for the opposite of good. Instead, it has used the word ‘vipreeth bhakthi’,” Khan said. “While striving for development in all spheres, people of India ensured to attain ‘moksha’ by practising ‘dharma’, he said. BJP leaders O Rajagopal and Kummanam Rajasekharan, spiritual leaders Swami Chithananda Puri and Swami Bhrahampadananda Saraswathy and entrepreneur Chenkal Raja sekharan Nair were present.