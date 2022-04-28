STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women in Cinema Collective reacts harshly against Vijay Babu

Actor Vijay Babu (Photo | Actor Vijay Babu's official Facebook page)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Wednesday came out harshly against producer-actor Vijay Babu for revealing the name of the survivor who accused him of rape. The office-bearers of WCC, which works towards equal spaces and opportunities for women in cinema, also demanded stringent action against Vijay Babu for the Facebook Live video in which he had revealed the complainant’s name which, according to them, is an attempt to mock the judiciary itself.

“Yet another shocking allegation of sexual harassment and violence in the Malayalam film industry is now public. While committees come and go, more such incidents continue to happen. WCC reiterates that crimes are being perpetrated here under the guise of professional equations and professional space,” the WCC’s Facebook post said. 

It added that anyone has the right to file an official police complaint about a crime committed against oneself. “The right to arbitrate about who is a victim rests with the judiciary and not anyone else. An Accused’s public shaming of a Complainant is deplorable and punishable by law. Flaunting his presence online with such an act without turning himself into the judicial process seems to be an attempt to mock the judicial system (sic),” read the post.

WCC also urged the authorities to take stringent action and hopes the Malayalam film industry will condemn these acts and clean up the workspace for women by keeping the perpetrators away.

