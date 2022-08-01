Home Entertainment

Comedy Culture's take on Ranveer Singh's nude shoot is hilarious

Published: 01st August 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot! These words have created a buzz, and Instagram cannot stop starting a meme-fest. How can Comedy Culture stay calm when brand new masala news is out? They had to lead the board with their snarky ‘nude Ranveer Singh’ meme.

Comedy Culture's most recent meme on this was crazy. In this thread post, the first picture said RANVEER SINGH TO GET NAKED AGAIN, THIS TIME FOR PETA. This caught our eyes and made us swipe. The second picture featured HT's news headline, which read, "PETA invites Ranveer Singh to pose nude again for their campaign, cites Pamela Anderson as example"

But Comedy Culture's comment: "At this rate, I have seen Ranveer Singh naked more times than Deepika Padukone has in her whole life" had us giggling up our sleeves.

Founded by Aryan Bhasin and co-founded by Pratik Agrawal, Janak Bhanushali, and Yajinn Sharma in 2019, Comedy Culture has come a long way. It has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, and its memes go viral within hours.

