Dhanush gets relief in VIP smoking case

The Madras HC on Monday exempted movie star Dhanush from appearing before the eighteenth metropolitan magistrate court,

Published: 02nd August 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Dhanush. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Monday exempted movie star Dhanush from appearing before the eighteenth metropolitan magistrate court, Saidapet over a case against him for smoking scenes in Velai Illa Pattadhari without statutory disclaimers. Justice N Sathish Kumar adjourned the matter to August 10.

The complaint, over violation of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003, was filed by Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine’s Deputy Director (research).

Dhanush contended the case under Section 190(1)(a) and 200 CRPC read with Section 5 of the Act applied to ads by suppliers, manufacturers, of tobacco products. 

