Dream big: Kannada superstar Yash’s advice to students

Published: 12th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Superstar Yash at the Yuvajanotsava at Maharaja’s College Ground in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada superstar Yash stole the show at the Yuvajanotsava organised at the Maharaja’s College Ground here, amidst thunderous cheers from the audience which had gathered to catch a glimpse of the ‘KGF’ actor.

The Yuvajanotsava organised by the University of Mysore, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Thursday, got an overwhelming response as students of not just the said varsity, but all affiliated colleges and degree colleges from across the city and district arrived to take part in the youth event.

Addressing youngsters, the Rocking Star, as Yash is popularly known, said that one’s dreams can change anything in one’s life.

“We need to have a strong aim. Good dedication plays a pivotal role in the life of an individual to achieve anything. As a child, I did not give much happiness to my parents, and would spend my time roaming around the city, especially during my student life. But small changes which I took helped me grow to where I am today, which is the reason people are pouring so much love on me,” he said, recalling the days he spent in Mysuru. Giving an example of the success of KGF, he said, “Did anyone ever hope that a Kannada movie would make so much noise across the Indian film industry? We only need to be positive.”

