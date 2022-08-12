Home Entertainment

Mammootty new brand ambassador of Kenza TMT

Kenza TMT has roped in actor Mammootty as its new brand ambassador.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kenza TMT has roped in actor Mammootty as its new brand ambassador. Kenza TMT has expertise of over 30 years in the sector. The team led by P K Moideen Koya and Mujeeb Rahaman have adopted latest technology to increase the quantity and quality of the products manufactured from their units.

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Kozhikode. It was attended by chairman P K Moideen Koya, managing director Mujeeb Rahman and executive directors Shahad Moideen and Haseefullah.

