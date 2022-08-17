Home Entertainment

Relief to actor Vijay in Rs 1.5-crore I-T penalty case

According to the penalty order dated June 30, 2022, he was fined Rs 1.50 crore for an undisclosed income of Rs 15 crore.

Vijay

Actor Vijay. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a relief to actor Vijay, the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed an order of the Income Tax (I-T) department imposing a penalty of Rs 1.50 crore for an undisclosed income accrued via acting in the film Puli in 2015-16.

Justice Anita Sumanth ordered the department to file a counter-affidavit and posted the matter to September 16. According to the penalty order dated June 30, 2022, he was fined Rs 1.50 crore for an undisclosed income of Rs 15 crore.

Vijay said the first respondent (deputy commissioner) passed the penalty order after the time limit prescribed in the I-T Act and erred in not considering the objections in relation to the limitation vitiating the penalty. 

