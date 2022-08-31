Malhaar film fest closes season 2, introduces NFT

By Express News Service

“The work that has been done in organising the Malhaar Film Festival for the second time is phenomenal and truly commendable”, echoed actors Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi unanimously at the closing meet. The 10-Day virtual film festival began from August 19 and concluded successfully on August 28.

After the popularity of the debut edition, the film festival received 1000+ film entries of international and regional films in its second edition. The film entries were in different languages, including Malayalam, Bengali, English, Spanish, French, and German. Malhaar the names of the shortlisted films on August 1, and later on, commenced the season with a fantastic opening ceremony on August 19. The film festival has been a path breaker in its mission to solve some of the biggest gaps of distribution, rights, ownership, monetisation, and community building.

Malhaar film festival is the first and only festival to make NFT (non-fungible tokens on blockchain) a reality for a large community of film-makers. All shortlisted film-makers got free airdrops of the all-access NFT pass to the festival which supported and enabled them to create a wallet on web 3 for the first time. This is an iconic initiative from a festival for each person in the community that opens endless gates to their journey into self-monetization.

Not just this, but the festival also gifted free NFT certificates to all winners and runner ups. The certificate is minted on the blockchain and hence is not just irreversible but also safe and permanent. “The ownership of the film is now minted on the blockchain with its filmmakers name and the connected link to the film is a complete, time-stamped proof of the relationship between the edited film, its title and its film-maker”, says Sonia Swaroop Choksi, Festival Director and Founder of Match My [Talent].

The Malhaar Virtual Video Film Festival expands the range of networking and learning possibilities by bringing together experts from around the globe to discuss films and aspects of filmmaking. Numerous masterclasses, panel discussions, process walkthroughs, and conversational sessions took place in the span of 10 days.

187 films out of 340 that made it to the final rounds of Malhaar Season 2, were awarded distribution opportunities for their films. “Distribution is the next best natural step after a film has been shortlisted by a panel of experts who think that the story is worth going to a larger group of people. It is way more valuable than any cash award”, says Choksi.

This year, Malhaar turned up the heat with a jury panel of renowned artists such as Adil Husain, Rajit Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, and short film director Gautam Vaze. Manmeet Dawar, the festival manager said, “Their support to the festival has not just been a pillar of strength for Sonia but also for the entire team to ensure that we don’t let their names down. We hope to make them proud of the association”

Several masterclasses were held to help filmmakers understand and make the seamless transition to content-creating on Web3 and use NTFs to create parallel revenues through their content. “It has truly been a dream come true for me to see that we were really able to educate, support and onboard indie filmmakers on web 3. I have pursued and worked on this aspect in Match My [Talent] for over 10 months now, but it is never done till it's done. Now that Malhaar has integrated the best of web 2 and web 3 with complete transparency and integrity, I feel very proud”, says Akash Singh, the festival manager.

There was an overwhelming response from the audience towards the fresh and insightful sessions covered in the film festival. Anirudh Upadhyay said, “Never imagined a festival like this was virtually possible”. Javier Sanchez felt the same as ‘sitting in oscars’ when Neeraj Kabi, Adil Hussain, Kunal Kapoor and 50+ independent filmmakers from across the world were together at the closing meet of the festival.

“Everyday I failed in achieving my to-do list while we were putting Malhaar season 2 together. There were more helpless responses, even on the most basic aspects of connecting with the right people for a very mutually fruitful collaboration, but the way we closed this season, it was not possible to do so if Hanna Zasada, Keshav Sharma, Payal Verma Sachdeva, Nithil Dennis, and Amitabha Saxena wouldn’t have given their time and attention to shaping the vision and supporting unconditionally”, says Choksi while continuing to be grateful to “Brooks Elms, Kylie Hitchcock, Priyanka Banerje, Nandit Desai, Naima Kramer, Franciszek Kozlowski, Puneet Sira, Blaise Grisson, Nitin Tej Ahuja, Shanaya Tuli, Raaj Rahhi, Husain Akbar, Aastha Khanna, Varoon Indalkar, Vishal Malhotra, Raddhika Singh, Adam Slesicki, Prof Dr Gauri Chakroborty, Kinley Tshering, Aditya Seth and Nia Bullocks for joining the festival and sharing their wisdom with film-makers and making the environment richer, precious and memorable.

