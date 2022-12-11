Home Entertainment

UK defends royals after race row and Harry documentary

A UK charity at the centre of the latest royal racism controversy says it has suspended work supporting black survivors of domestic abuse, after a torrent of toxic hate.

Published: 11th December 2022 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. (Photo | Netflix screengrab)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. (Photo | Netflix screengrab)

By AFP

LONDON: Britain's government Sunday rallied to the defence of the beleaguered royal family after a new racism row and explosive Netflix documentary.

Following recent trips overseas, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he would catch up first on Netflix hit "Stranger Things" in preference to the tell-all programme of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

But he stressed there was no stronger supporter of a multicultural Britain than King Charles III, Harry's father.

"And I think the royal family's attitude to this country reflects the modern country that we see," Cleverly told Sky News.

"That's my personal experience. But I also think that that is something that the whole world sees when they look at us."

However, a UK charity at the centre of the latest royal racism controversy says it has suspended work supporting black survivors of domestic abuse, after a torrent of toxic hate.

Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani, who is British, was asked repeatedly at a Buckingham Palace reception on November 29 where she was "really" from.

Since revealing the exchange with Susan Hussey, 83, a godmother to Harry's brother Prince William, Fulani has been targeted by what she called "horrific" racist insults online.

In a statement late Friday, she said that as a result, Sistah Space had been "forced to temporarily cease" many of its operations to protect clients and staff.

Lady Hussey resigned from her role as a palace courtier after the row, and Prince William's spokesman condemned the interrogation of Fulani as "unacceptable".

But it revived attacks on the royal family in the days before Harry and Meghan aired new accusations of racial bias in their Netflix docuseries last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Netflix documentary
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp