Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 87. Having made his debut with Sipayi Kuthuru in 1959, Satyanarayana is one of the few in Telugu cinema to complete 60 years as an artist. Over the course of his long and vibrant career comprising nearly 800 films, the actor has explored every genre and role and is best known for playing the villain in numerous films. Satyanarayana brought Yamadharma Raju to life on screen in multiple films such as Yama Gola (1975), Yamakinkarudu (1982), Yamuduki Mogudu (1988), Yamaleela (1994), Yamagola Malli Modalayindi (2007) and finally, Daruvu (2012). Some of his other remarkable films include Narthanasala (1963), Sri Krishnavataram (1967), Kathanayika Molla (1970), Manavudu Danavudu (1972), Manchi Vallaki Manchivadu (1973), Sita Kalyanam (1976), and Vetagadu (2019). More recently, he was seen in a guest role in Maharshi (2019). The three-time Nandi-award winner was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Machilipatnam in 1996. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. KCR PAYS FLORAL TRIBUTES, STATE FUNERAL FOR ACTOR Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana on Friday. He directed the officials to conduct the actor’s last rites with State honours as a tribute to his services to the film industry. The CM said that Satyanarayana was an exceptional actor and a pride of Telugus. The chief minister remembered his association with Satyanarayana, who was a former Lok Sabha member. Known for essaying versatile roles Over the course of his long and vibrant career comprising nearly 800 films, Kaikala Satyanarayana has explored every genre and role and is best known for playing the villain in numerous films.Satyanarayana immortalised Yamadharma Raju, the god of the dead , in multiple films. He also had a blast playing Ghatotkacha in multiple films.