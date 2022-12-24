Home Entertainment

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passes away

Over the course of his long and vibrant career comprising nearly 800 films, the actor has explored every genre and role and is best known for playing the villain in numerous films.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao pays tributes to veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away at his residence in
Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday due to age-related ailments. He was 87. Having made his debut with Sipayi Kuthuru in 1959, Satyanarayana is one of the few in Telugu cinema to complete 60 years as an artist.

Over the course of his long and vibrant career comprising nearly 800 films, the actor has explored every genre and role and is best known for playing the villain in numerous films.

Satyanarayana brought
Yamadharma Raju to life on screen in multiple films such as Yama Gola (1975), Yamakinkarudu (1982),  Yamuduki Mogudu (1988), Yamaleela (1994), Yamagola Malli Modalayindi (2007) and  finally, Daruvu (2012). Some of his other remarkable films include Narthanasala (1963), Sri Krishnavataram (1967), Kathanayika Molla (1970), Manavudu Danavudu (1972), Manchi Vallaki Manchivadu (1973), Sita Kalyanam (1976), and Vetagadu (2019). More recently, he was seen in a guest role in Maharshi (2019). The three-time Nandi-award winner was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha from Machilipatnam in 1996. He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

KCR PAYS FLORAL TRIBUTES, STATE FUNERAL FOR ACTOR
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana on Friday. He directed the officials to conduct the actor’s last rites with State honours as a tribute to his services to the film industry. The CM said that Satyanarayana was an exceptional actor and a pride of Telugus. The chief minister remembered his association with Satyanarayana, who was a former Lok Sabha member.

Known for essaying versatile roles
Over the course of his long and vibrant career comprising nearly 800 films, Kaikala Satyanarayana has explored every genre and role and is best known for playing the villain in numerous films.Satyanarayana immortalised Yamadharma Raju, the god of the dead , in multiple films. He also had a blast playing Ghatotkacha in multiple films.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaikala Satyanarayana
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp