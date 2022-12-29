Breaking good @ 2022

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The year saw a line-up of films with new talents who conquered hearts everywhere. Be it in front of the camera, or behind the lens, new talents have emerged and they are here to stay. TNIE reporter Arya U R takes a look at some of the new stars who shined this year in Malayalam cinema

Shahi Kabir

Shahi Kabir, the scriptwriter of Joseph and Nayattu, made his directorial debut this year with the critically acclaimed movie Ela Veezha Poonchira. The film was centered around a few characters and talked about the story of two cops stationed at a hilltop and an unexpected mystery. Though the film did not shake the box office, it was noted for its chilling plot and the making. In an early interview with TNIE Shahi quoted said “I was looking for a subject that didn’t require a large crowd or set. And in Ela Veezha Poonchira, I found the perfect material. Not that I wouldn’t ever think of directing my own script; in this case, however, I liked the script a lot and felt that I should direct it.”

Indu V S

It was an eventful year for filmmaker Indhu V S. Donning the director’s cap with a line-up of celebrated cast, including Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, in the film 19 (1) (a), she went on to win the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film of a Debut Director at the recent IFFK. The writer-director made a coming-of-age, political film based on Article 19 of the Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression. The Kottayam native had also worked as an assistant director in films like Adaminte Makan Abu and Pathemari.

Viswajith Odukkathil

2022 was good for young cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil to make his debut as an independent cameraman through Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial Hridayam. And then came the second hit, Mukundan Unni Associates. With years of experience as an associate cameraman in films like Premam and Neram, Viswajith captured many dynamic shots in the movie. In an online media interview, the DOP even revealed that rather than going for the average of 300-320 shots, Hridayam had nearly 740 shots.

Gayathri Shankar

After Tamil blockbusters like Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxx and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, the young Tamil actor marked her Malayalam debut through Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s directorial ‘Nna Than Case Kodu’. This half-Malayali actor etched herself in the hearts through her role as Devi, the adamant wife of Rajeevan. Though limited, her raw Tamil dialogues were funny and sharp which added layers to the plot.

Adhri Joe

Who would forget Vikas from Waseem’s squad in the action comedy film Thallumaala? The young actor Adhri joe who made his debut with the character is not a new face for the young crowd as he has been active on Instagram with satire and musical digital content. “The film was my ultimate dream though I was making digital content. The Thallumaala team contacted me after watching my digital content. Vikas and Thallumaala fulfilled my dream to make a step into films,” he says.

Chithra Nair

More than her real name this Kasaragod native is known as Sumalatha teacher, her role in the movie Nna Than Case Kodu. The lovey-dovey couple, Suresh and Sumalatha has made huge ripples among the audience. Dance teacher Sumalatha, boldly stands up for her lover in court and Chithra has played the humorous scenes effortlessly. Coincidentally, she is also a dancer and lower primary school teacher in real life.

Bablu Aju

The powerful frames in Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He was captured on the screen by Bablu Aju, who made his debut with the hit movie this year. From the sprawling languid cashew nut tree garden to the action-packed scenes of Jayabarathi, the youngster has revealed his skills with just one release. Bablu, who has worked as an assistant with bigwigs, was the man behind the camera for films like Antaksari and Oh Meri Laila.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu Mohan made his debut directorial with Meppadiyan starring Unni Mukundan. The film released earlier this year also sparked many controversies. Criticism was poured especially on the director for featuring Seva Bharathi ambulance and the portrayal of a character from a minority community. Vishnu told TNIE early this year that “Rather than talking on the merits and demerits of the film, the discussion was on whether my movie was propagating the Hindutva agenda”.

Devi Varma

The movie Saudi Vellakka came silently and conquered Malayali hearts effortlessly. The heart-touching movie puts an adorable elder woman right at its centre, Aisha Rawuthar played by debutant Devi Varma. She effortlessly played the frail woman with deadpan expressions to the point and made a debut at the age of 87. The native of Tripunithura with not much experience acting got the role after director Tharun Moorthy saw her WhatsApp image.

Prakash Puthur

The singer hailing from Pathanamthitta is known to reprise many melodious and devotional songs sung by Ganagandharvan K J Yesudas. And he made his debut as a playback singer through the film Malikapuram directed by Vishnu Sashi Shankar. Due to the close resemblance with Yesudas’s voice, Prakash has gained attention on social media too. Hailing from a musical troupe, Sarang in his hometown, he got the chance after winning a competition set by the makers.

Ratheena P T

The young director made her mark with her debut directorial Puzhu featuring one of the stalwarts in Malayalam cinema, Mammootty. The film, a psychological drama, was discussed for its socially relevant subjects. Now, rumours say, the director is teaming up with Mammootty again for her second project.

Kudassanad Kanakam

Basil Joseph starrer satire drama Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya He was a talking point this year due to its sarcastic take on male chauvinism. Those who saw the film will never forget Rajesh’s mother Vilasini Amma played by senior actor Kudassanad Kanakam. Through her first film, the theatre actor, a former dancer and dance teacher, has touched the hearts of the public. And who can forget the Idiyappam scenes in the kitchen?

P P Kunjikrishnan

A retired Hindi school teacher from Kasaragod, P P Kunjikrishnan made his acting debut through the film Nna Than Case Kodu. The magistrate who treats the accused and bureaucrats equally during trials received a big applause from the audience. “I did not dream of this opportunity. Though my role was crucial, the director gave me ample space to explore the character. To get a role from Ratheesh Poduval itself is a blessing for me,” he says.

