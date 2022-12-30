Home Entertainment

Karimpuzha Radha to make a comeback

Ramachandra Menon and Karimpuzha Radha

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: For a generation of music lovers, the name Karimpuzha Radha will not be strange as her voice has been familiar through the beautiful songs of old Malayalam movie Ramanan. The singer who has been staying at Poonkunnam in Thrissur is set to make a comeback with a devotional album titled Avignamasthu.

The songs are written by noted poet C Ramachandra Menon. Avignamasthu will stand out from other albums with its nine songs composed in 27 different ragas. “The first song in the album is sung by P Jayachandran. Each song is more like telling a story from the epics. I feel the album will be a soul-filling experience for all music lovers,” said Radha. 

A disciple of K Raghavan master, Radha sang eight songs for the movie Ramanan. Though she wanted to continue her musical journey after that, she entered into wedlock and moved away from Kerala. After a gap of over 40 years Radha is back to Kerala and has been settled in Thrissur. At present, she is working on Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda to give it a different kind of music.

“The majority of the work of the album was completed before Covid. But due to restrictions at that time, we couldn’t release it. Now, that the cultural programmes are back in full swing, the album will be out on January 28,” said Ramachandra. The album is produced by Shajil Kumar, a UAE-based businessman and orchestration is done by Ravi Varma.

