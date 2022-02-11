Ding Dong rings a bell

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What happens when three people get locked up in a room? This is the premise of Ding Dong, a Malayalam web series directed by Basil Gershom. With witty one-liners and light-hearted humour, the three-episode series has entered the hearts of Malayalis, who are now awaiting more episodes to it.

“When we started the production, it was supposed to be just one episode. However, the story progressed while we were shooting, thanks to all the inputs we received. We didn’t start with a clearly written script, just a story thread. However, by the time we uploaded the second episode, the series caught on. We were planning to take a break before shooting the third episode. But, viewers started commenting on various contents by SUB Originals asking for the final episode. So, we had to rush it. Now, they are asking for more. But this time, we are taking a short break for real,” quips Basil.

Ding Dong has become a sensation among Malayalis. The situational humour coupled with the wonderful performance of the cast, especially Shiona S George who plays Dalia with a shy yet furious character, is a hit. Joemon Jyothir, though a late addition, is also an asset to the show.

The first episode is mainly an introduction to the three main characters. Shy Dalia and perpetually irritated but strong Archana are flatmates. Archana is trying to repair the door herself as the flat owner hasn’t sent a carpenter yet. A chappal is a useful tool that comes in very handy for them. One fine day, they welcome a guest, Nitheesh, their absentee flatmate Nimmy’s brother, who is in town for an interview. When Nitheesh sleepwalks into Dalia and Archana’s room and closes the door, the story takes an unexpected twist.

The entire series takes place inside the flat, mostly just one of the bedrooms. “We were worried about the limitations this would bring in - all the scenes being limited to one room. However, viewers have seemed to like the light humour,” says Basil. The story was instantaneously born out of necessity, says the young director.

“Our original concept had many outdoor shoots. But due to Covid, we decided to do a small production with just indoor scenes and fewer characters. Anuraj O B, my friend and writer, came up with the story. He wrote the script for the first two episodes. However, he had to leave the production as he got a writing assignment for a movie. Everything happened pretty fast. For the last episode, Sanjo Joseph wrote the script. However, much of it was spontaneous. Actors, cameraman Sanjo and I contributed situations and progressions of the story,” says Basil.

Though the story revolves around three characters, the makers have made it as interesting as possible. Each expression of the characters is captured up close, making it a captivating watch.

This is Basil’s debut series. “I am more comfortable with short films. There I can say what I want to convey. I have more creative control in there. But with a series, we have to keep the viewers interested. If viewers won’t come back for later episodes, it will be difficult to continue,” he says.

Ding Dong was a hit that way, he says. Basil’s previous works were also simple comedies, like the short film Chettan. “That’s what interests me. The simple lives of everyday people” says the young director.