Actor Vishaal Krishna Pandey all set to feature in music video titled 'Ek Dafa'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Vishaal Krishna Pandey is a known face in the entertainment and modelling industry. He started his career as a print ad model for many clothing and designer brands. Vishaal even walked through ramps as a showstopper. He has also been featured in TVC as a brand face for Work India. He is now set to release his new music video, ‘Ek Dafa’.

Ek Dafa stars Anupriya Parmar alongside Vishaal. The song has been produced and directed by Nibedita Roy, with Advait Nagrale as the associate director. Crooned by Sivi Sareen and Guntaas Kaur, the video has been produced by AJ Music and directed by Arjun Viir Singh and Shivi Sareen.

Vishaal says, “I am glad that I got the opportunity to work on back-to-back projects. Ek Dafa is special to me and there is a lot of anticipation around the project. I would like to keep it that way as I would like to surprise my audience with the song. It was great working with so many amazing people. The song is getting Zee as its platform and I cannot be happier than this. I hope my viewers like our work and the effort. I am also hoping to work on many other projects in the future.”