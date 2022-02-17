STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

'About time this is normalised': Anushka Sharma lauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave

She shared a news article about Agrawal going on paternity leave. She acclaimed the move and wrote, “About time this is normalised.”

Published: 17th February 2022 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal

Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal (Photo | Twitter and AP)

By Online Desk

A vocal supporter of normalising paternity leaves, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has expressed delight at Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's decision of taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

Anushka took to Instagram to express her feelings. She shared a news article about Agrawal going on paternity leave. She acclaimed the move and wrote, “About time this is normalised.”

Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. Before Vamika's birth, Kohli also had taken paternity leave to be with Anushka. He returned after the first Test match, while the Indian cricket team was on an Australian tour.

The 37-year-old Parag and his wife Vineeta Agarwala are expecting their second child. He has announced his paternity leave on Thursday to welcome his second child.  

Even though he is not at the office, Parag will stay connected with his executive team and has not been named an interim CEO.

Agrawal's decision was lauded by many people in the industry.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal thanked Agrawal in his Twitter post, which said, "Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!"

Agrawal is also the executive sponsor of Twitter's internal parents' community.  According to Twitter policy, an employee who becomes a new parent is given up to 20 weeks' leave. Earlier, only new mothers got 20 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had also taken  2-month leave after the birth of his daughters in 2015 and 2017. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal paternity leave
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp