'About time this is normalised': Anushka Sharma lauds Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal for taking paternity leave

By Online Desk

A vocal supporter of normalising paternity leaves, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has expressed delight at Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's decision of taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

Anushka took to Instagram to express her feelings. She shared a news article about Agrawal going on paternity leave. She acclaimed the move and wrote, “About time this is normalised.”

Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli welcomed their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. Before Vamika's birth, Kohli also had taken paternity leave to be with Anushka. He returned after the first Test match, while the Indian cricket team was on an Australian tour.

The 37-year-old Parag and his wife Vineeta Agarwala are expecting their second child. He has announced his paternity leave on Thursday to welcome his second child.

Even though he is not at the office, Parag will stay connected with his executive team and has not been named an interim CEO.

Agrawal's decision was lauded by many people in the industry.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal thanked Agrawal in his Twitter post, which said, "Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!"

Agrawal is also the executive sponsor of Twitter's internal parents' community. According to Twitter policy, an employee who becomes a new parent is given up to 20 weeks' leave. Earlier, only new mothers got 20 weeks of paid maternity leave.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had also taken 2-month leave after the birth of his daughters in 2015 and 2017.