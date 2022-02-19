Life of Eldho

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Facing small adversity in life can drag most of us down. We blame the world, we blame others, we scream “just my luck” and resign too soon. But, ask 26-year-old Eldho Kuriakose, a native of Kizhakkambalam about his life, and it will inspire you in ways you cannot imagine.

Born with down syndrome, a chromosomal condition that causes intellectual disability, the youngster, who is a talented mimicry artist and dancer is a familiar face for visitors at the Different Art Centre at magician Gopinath Muthukad’s Magic Planet in KINFRA Park, Kazhakoottam. Eldho, who has been an entertainer at the facility since 2019, recently made his debut in acting through a Malayalam short film, Eldho, written and directed by Joby Kodakara.

The short film was officially screened at Magic Planet recently and offers a peek into the talents of differently-abled children and the need to include them more in mainstream art and movies. The 21 minutes-long film, which is yet to be released, narrates the story of a differently-abled boy played by Eldho. “The film is about the social acceptance children like Eldho are denied in real life. Some are even ignored and sidelined by their own families. My idea was to create awareness on how to treat these special children with care and love so that they can be active members of society. We plan to revise the short film to a big-screen film to be released in theatres,” adds Joby.

The film was a dream come true for Eldho’s parents, especially his mother, Sini Kuriakose who contacted Joby to fulfil her son’s dream of becoming an actor. Joby, a stage artist is also active in the showbiz industry through his short films. “She came across my short films and inquired if I could feature Eldho in one of my films. I was moved by the mother’s request. I worked on a script for him and Eldho’s parents were impressed when they came to meet me at my home in Chalakudy. They also shelled out the budget, though it wasn’t easy for them,” Joby says.

“He loves watching movies and is a great fan of actor Mohanlal. I had doubts about how he will manage acting and dubbing, but it all went smoothly. All thanks to Joby who managed Eldho’s mood swings,” adds Sini, a homemaker.

Joby admits he was as surprised by Eldho’s acting skills. “He delivered the dialogues effortlessly. I was surprised to see his performance. I would say he managed the role better than most regular actors and that is when I realised he has a real talent for the screen. Working with him was a blessing for me. I wish to make my debut film with Eldho as the central character,” Joby says.