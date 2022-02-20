Veteran Kannada actor Rajesh passes away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Kannada actor ‘Kala Thapasvi’ Rajesh passed away at the age of 89 here on Saturday. He was suffering from kidney-related ailments and passed away due to age-related issues at a private hospital, family sources said. Born as on Munichowdappa on April 15, 1932, Rajesh was also known as Vidyasagar in his theatre days. Having worked as a typist, he formed his drama troupe called Sakti Nataka Mandali.

His first screen appearance was for the film ‘Veera Sankalpa’ offered by filmmaker Hunsur Krishnamurthy. The actor marked his debut as a lead hero in ‘Namma Uru’, and since then, he was known by the screen name Rajesh. He has worked in over 150 films in a career spanning over 45 years. Rajesh has been awarded a Doctorate from Karnatak University, Dharwad. Rajesh is the father of Asha Rani, wife of actor Arjun Sarja.

