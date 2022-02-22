STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment

Actor Parth Parmar receiving rave reviews for thriller ‘Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo'

The film was in the making for a long time now; however, it saw a recent release in February.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Parth Parmar is a well-known face in the Gujarati film Industry. He has done multiple projects in the past and has many in the pipeline. Parmar is all set with the release of his new thriller film ‘Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo’. The film is a new entertainment-packed effort starring Vikram Thakor. The film was in the making for a long time now; however, it saw a recent release in February.

Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has been directed by Annu Patel and the case includes Vikram Thakor, Neha Suthar, Gujju Love Guru, Prakash Mandora, Jignesh Modi, Dhansukh Bhanderi, Mitresh Varma, Nila Patel, Sharad Sharma, Chaaya Shukla, Shreya Barot, Rakesh Pujara, Ratan Rangvani, Pooja Prajapati, Vahto Villageboy, Bharat Bakariya and Mukesh Jani alongside Parth Parmar. It has been produced by Dixit Ghoda, Dharmesh Shah, Raju Patel, Abhilash Ghoda, Vipulbhai Shah. The music has been done by Maulik Maheta. The vocals were delivered by Vikram Thakor, Himanshu Barot, Darshana Gandhi, Nayan Sharma. The songs have been penned by Devraj Aadraj, Bharat Ravat, Pratap Dataniya. Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has been edited by Hanee Patel and choreographed by Madhav Kishan, Dipak Turi, and Raju Shabana.

Parmar says, “Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has seen a great leap and people have shown a lot of love for us. It was great working with Vikram Thakor and I hope that I get to work with him in the future. I have had a great team and I learned a lot from them. I hope to work on future projects and this film has just made it a great start. “

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp