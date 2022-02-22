Actor Parth Parmar receiving rave reviews for thriller ‘Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo'

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Parth Parmar is a well-known face in the Gujarati film Industry. He has done multiple projects in the past and has many in the pipeline. Parmar is all set with the release of his new thriller film ‘Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo’. The film is a new entertainment-packed effort starring Vikram Thakor. The film was in the making for a long time now; however, it saw a recent release in February.

Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has been directed by Annu Patel and the case includes Vikram Thakor, Neha Suthar, Gujju Love Guru, Prakash Mandora, Jignesh Modi, Dhansukh Bhanderi, Mitresh Varma, Nila Patel, Sharad Sharma, Chaaya Shukla, Shreya Barot, Rakesh Pujara, Ratan Rangvani, Pooja Prajapati, Vahto Villageboy, Bharat Bakariya and Mukesh Jani alongside Parth Parmar. It has been produced by Dixit Ghoda, Dharmesh Shah, Raju Patel, Abhilash Ghoda, Vipulbhai Shah. The music has been done by Maulik Maheta. The vocals were delivered by Vikram Thakor, Himanshu Barot, Darshana Gandhi, Nayan Sharma. The songs have been penned by Devraj Aadraj, Bharat Ravat, Pratap Dataniya. Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has been edited by Hanee Patel and choreographed by Madhav Kishan, Dipak Turi, and Raju Shabana.

Parmar says, “Tu Adhuri Varta No Chedo has seen a great leap and people have shown a lot of love for us. It was great working with Vikram Thakor and I hope that I get to work with him in the future. I have had a great team and I learned a lot from them. I hope to work on future projects and this film has just made it a great start. “