KPAC Lalitha becomes ‘orma’ at Palisseriyil

THRISSUR: Amid silent weeps and abundant love showered by hundreds of people, acclaimed Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha was cremated on the premises of her residence named ‘Palisseriyil Orma’ at Enkakkad near Wadakkanchery on Wednesday with state honours. Palisseriyil ‘Orma’ is the house Lalitha constructed in a piece of land that she had bought at Enkakkad.

Though she had always wanted to be laid to rest near Bharathan’s grave in his family land, it was not possible. Due to the huge debt the family had faced after the death of Bharathan, Lalitha and family had to sell the ancestral home, despite the fact that her husband was cremated there. Though she wanted to get it back, it never happened.

Several months back when she shifted to Ernakulam as her health condition deteriorated, Lalitha had asked her son Sidharth to cremate her at Enkakkad so that she could be where where Bharathan also sleeps. Her mortal remains arrived at Enkakkad around 5pm after public display at Regional Theatre in Thrissur and Wadakkanchery municipal hall in Wadakkanchery. Hundreds of people waited since morning for the arrival of mortal remains as such was the fondness they had for Lalitha. For residents of Enkakkad, Lalitha was always a next-door woman, whom they could approach for any help or advice in time of need.

District Collector Haritha V Kumar paid last respects when her mortal remains was brought to Regional Theatre. She also placed a wreath on the mortal remains on behalf of the chief minister and the state government. Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said he had lost a sibling who always came running in time of need.