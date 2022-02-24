STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passion, dedication were KPAC Lalitha's hallmarks: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Adoor Gopalakrishnan with KPAC Lalitha during an event held to mark the golden jubilee of former’s film-making career on August 17, 2016 | Express file photo

KOCHI: Paying tributes to KPAC Lalitha, who breathed her last on Tuesday night, acclaimed film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said she was the most passionate actor whom he had ever worked with. “I had worked with KPAC Lalitha in many films and she was the most dependable actor and had a rare commitment to the profession. She always tried to understand the character and delivered what I needed,” he told TNIE.

Lalitha had acted in many movies directed by Adoor, including Swayamvaram, Kodiyettam, Naalu Pennungal and Mathilukal. But the character of Narayani in Mathilukal, based on the novel penned by Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, was distinct. 

In the movie, Narayani, a prisoner, never comes on screen as she communicates her love passionately to the hero, also a prisoner, from the other side of the wall. Viewers get an aural image of the character through her evocative voice.

“I was searching for a different voice to make the character of Narayani distinct. I had told Lalitha also to introduce somebody who has a good voice. I conducted voice test for as many as 26 people including dubbing and theatre artists. All of them were talented and many had very good voice. But I couldn’t find some one who can render the dialogues passionately. Finally, I rang up Lalitha and said you are the right person,” reminisced Adoor. 

“The characters Basheer and Narayani are so complex. They never meet in the movie and know each other only through their voice. Narayani has been a relief for Basheer in his loneliness in jail. Narayani, who has been convicted for murder, will have to spend a major part of her life in the jail. She communicates her despair, ambitions, hostility and love through her voice. She talks seductively to Basheer, played by Mammootty, and intensely reflects the loneliness and yearnings. Lalitha portrayed the character beautifully and she is the only actor I know who could reflect the emotions of Narayani with elan,” he said.

