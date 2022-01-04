STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karthi releases teaser of Aravind Swami-starrer 'Rendagam'

The film has been generating a lot of interest as it has been produced by actor Arya's production house The Show People, in association with August Cinema and Cineholix.

Published: 04th January 2022

By IANS

CHENNAI: Karthi on Tuesday released the teaser of director Fellini T.P.'s 'Rendagam', featuring actors Aravind Swami and Kunchacko Boban in the lead.

Taking to social media, Karthi said, "Happy to share the dynamic 'Rendagam' teaser from Arvind Swami and Kunchacko Boban."

The film, which promises to have a lot of action in it, also features actors Jackie Shroff, Eesha Rebba and Adukalam Naren in important roles.

A.H. Kaashif has scored the music for the film, which has cinematography by Gautham Sankar.

