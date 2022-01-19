STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal to feature in Guru Randhawa, Iulia Vantur's music video 'Main Chala'


Produced by Salman Khan and Bhushan Kumar, the song will be released on T-Series' YouTube channel on January 22.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and south actress Pragya Jaiswal are going to feature in the love track 'Main Chala' sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. It is going to be a treat for music lovers and Salman fans. Guru Randhawa is all parise for singer Iulia Vantur.

He says: "I'm very excited that I could share this song with Iulia Vantur, who is not just a wonderful artiste but also a warm person. Her tone is very distinct and takes the song to the next level. The track has turned out to be beautiful and I'm confident people will love it."

Starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal, the love song has been directed by Shabina Khan. It has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed.



Adds Iulia Vantur about her experience of working with Guru Randhawa: "Main chala' is a very soulful song, written with a lot of love. We've put our hearts in it and I hope it will touch people's souls. I'm grateful for it, I'm grateful to Guru for believing in it, for making this song special, in his voice. He is an amazing artiste, I appreciate him very much as a singer and as a person as well. I believe love will be welcomed in everyone's hearts with 'Main Chala'."

