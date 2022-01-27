Actor Aditya Singh Bhadoria's latest venture scheduled for Feb release

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Singh Bhadoriya is aiming to own the month of February. He is ready to unpack some creative punches with his latest venture.

About the project, Aditya says, “It’s a love story. Love is an emotion that makes life worthwhile. It gives meaning to mundane things, makes everyday moments special. And a moment of love doesn’t get bigger and better than in February, the month of love. And this is what I am most excited about this year. My upcoming project is dedicated to this wonderful emotion and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of something so universal and yet so personal. Needless to say, I am looking forward to how people will receive what we have created.”

He adds, “We are living in a strange time. In such a time a familiar emotion such as love and care can give us that boost we need to go on about in life. It’s what makes things come a full circle. We hope our venture can bring a smile to people’s faces, help them value those in their life, and give love the time it deserves.”