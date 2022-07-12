STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker and ad man Sasidharan passes away

Movie director and ad filmmaker K N Sasidharan passed away following a heart attack at his residence in Edappally, Kochi, on Monday morning. He was 72.

Published: 12th July 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Movie director and ad filmmaker K N Sasidharan passed away following a heart attack at his residence in Edappally, Kochi, on Monday morning. He was 72.A native of Guruvayur in Thrissur, Sasidharan made his debut as a filmmaker in 1984 through ‘Akkare’, based on a novel by P K Nandanavarma in the same name, after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune.

He also wrote the script and dialogues for the film, which featured Bharat Gopi and Madhavi in lead roles while Mammootty, Mohanlal and Nedumudi Venu played guest roles. ‘Nayana’, starring Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and Baby Anagha, released in 2014 was his last feature film. ‘Kanathaya Penkutty’, released in 1985, starring Bharat Gopi, Jayabharathi, Mammootty, Thilakan and Jagathy Sreekumar, is his another noted work.

In the latter part of his life, Sasidharan turned to ad filmmaking. ‘Vannallo Vanamala’, a catchline created for the television advertisement for a washing soap in the early 1990s, was a big hit those days. He used to run an advertising agency, ‘Suryarekha’, in Kochi.

Sasidharan is survived by wife Veena and sons Rithu and Mukhil. Indulekha is his daughter-in-law. Cremation will be held at Edappally crematorium at 10am on Tuesday.

