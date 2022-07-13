Kannada actor Shivaranjan fired at, escapes unhurt

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Veteran Kannada film actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar survived an attempt on his life when three to four rounds of bullets were fired at him in Bailhongal town in Belagavi district at 7.45 pm on Tuesday. Shivaranjan escaped as none of the bullets hit him.

According to sources, the attackers who came on a two-wheeler, are known to the victim’s younger brother. Property dispute within the Bolannavar family is said to be the reason behind the attack. Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Patil said police teams have been formed to trace the attackers.

Shivaranjan is known for playing the lead role in seven Kannada movies that include ‘Satya Sandesha’, ‘Banni Ondsala Nodi’, ‘Amrita Sindhu’, ‘Veera Bhadra’, and ‘Kanasemba Kudureyeri.

