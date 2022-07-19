Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Akshara Gowda-starrer The Warriorr, a bilingual movie – Telugu and Tamil – released on June 16, but the city-based actor decided to be in Bengaluru, without making much noise on her Instagram handle. While actors usually like to be connected with their fans through social media, Gowda enjoys her privacy. “There was a time when I was into Instagram and used to post everything about my life, including small details like where I got the coffee, or which airport I am at, or what I am reading.

But, now I’m bored, I think I went overboard,” laughs the actor. Th e mov i e , which also stars Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Krithi Shetty, has been shot in Telugu and Tamil. Gowda plays the character of Swarna, wife of the character played by Pinisetty.

“I accepted the movie just for myself. When I pick a role I don’t think about how the audience will perceive it or how popular the role will be. I picked this particular role because I’ve never been of fered a role like this before, of portraying a girl from a village,” she explains. Mostly seen playing glamorous roles, it took Gowda a little time to be convinced that she could justify the character.

“For our meeting, the director told me he wanted to see me in a saree. So, I wore a cotton saree, kept my hair untied, and wore no makeup. It took him 5-10 minutes to decide I will play the part,” recalls Gowda. When she got ready for the look test, it had to be totally changed because of her complexion. “It was explained to me that my character hails from Kadapa or Madurai (Tamil), and is exposed to the sun for the most part, giving her a tanned appearance.

I was thrilled by the way my character was turning out,” says Gowda. Getting the look right was not the only thing, it was equally important to get the body language right. “I took note of small nuances like getting the pallu for my saree right, or the way I would put my hand on my waist,” explains Gowda. Shooting in two languages can be challenging but Gowda says that the director did it smartly by choosing two places from two states which had similar mannerisms.

Gowda feels lucky to have had two of the best actors in the Telugu film industry. “Unfortunately, I didn’t have a scene with Ram, but his energy on set is contagious,” says Gowda. She is currently looking forward to two of her other projects, the first one, a bilingual period movie, Soorpanagai (Telugu), with Regina Cassandra, and the second one, a web series with Ashutosh Rana.

