Biju Menon happy, says competition was tough

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an acting career spanning more than two decades, excelling in roles like Rajeevan in Meghamalhar, Jose in Marykkundoru Kunjadu, Mamachan of Vellimoonga, Kuttiyappan in Leela, etc, actor Biju Menon has come a long way.

The versatile actor who had bagged three Kerala State Film Awards has won his first National Award now. Biju was declared the best actor in a supporting role for the portrayal of SI Ayyappan Nair in Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday.

Winning his first national award, Biju Menon is contented as he says, “There was a tough competition as a large number of movies were on the list. I’m really glad that I was selected for the award. This award is a great encouragement.” For him, the award for the character role, which he has held close to his heart, he dedicates the award to his late friend and director of the film, Sachy.

Expressing his sadness about the absence of Sachy to celebrate the moment, he says, “It is very special. The film was released two years ago. It impressed the audience very well. At this moment, I would like to remember Sachy and express my gratitude to him.

He is not with us. But I want to thank him for giving such a good character and a movie which won the hearts of the audience. I thank god for the award. I would like to extend my love and sincere gratitude to each and everyone who worked with me,” adds Biju Menon.

The actor also describes how much he misses Sachy at the moment, “I am really happy to be a winner of the national film award. But I’m sad that Sachy is not with me to celebrate the happiness. This award is a recognition of Sachy’s efforts.”

