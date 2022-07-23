Nanchamma goes on to pluck national flowers from Attappadi

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: When Nanchamma went to record the song Kalakkatha sandana maram... for the film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was entirely shot in Attappadi, to Muzik Lounge Studios in Chennai, she was excited beyond words as it was the first time she was going so far alone in a train and going to sit in an air-conditioned environment. It was the first step of a real artist who remained hidden and unknown before being catapulted to the limelight.

Nanchamma’s routine till then was to graze her goats in the hills near her Nakkupathy Piruvu ooru in Attappadi. However, she was part of Azad Kala Sangham since 2004 which used to tour across Kerala to perform in shows during which Nanchamma would sing.

As she sat on the cot in her house in the tribal hamlet wearing a dark blue saree and watched her name being announced as the best singer on Friday, she laughed innocently and exchanged pleasantries with others. After the National Film Award announcement, she was seen sharing her excitement with the mediapersons who had reached her hut.

Reminiscing how Nanchamma was chosen to sing the song, S Pazhaniswamy who is part of Azad Kala Sangham from Choriyan ooru in Attappadi, who had also done a cameo role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, said director Sachy wanted to include two tribal songs in his film.

“Sachy told me that there was a rhythm and melody in nature. ‘The folk songs are associated with the culture, daily routine, work and celebrations of local residents of Attappadi. I would like to include them in the film and explore their cinematic potential’,” recalled Pazhaniswamy.

“I said that there was Nanchi chechi who sang in our troupe,” he said. Nanchamma told TNIE, “I sang two songs and I myself had penned the lyrics from my heart — ‘Kalakkatha sandana maram’ and ‘Daiva Magale’ (Daughters of God). Sachy sir told me that the songs should have a feeling about the place and its people.”

The 62-year-old said, “On hearing me sing the two songs, Sachy sir’s eyes welled up with happiness. Ulagathile makkalude manassil ee pattu undu’ (this song is in the minds of the people of this whole world). I am indebted to Sachy Sir and I am happy to get the award.”

After ‘Kalakkathe sandana maram (The sandalwood tree has bloomed; shall we go and pluck its flowers?) which topped the charts soon after it was released, Nanjiamma also sang in other films and flew to Mumbai and Dubai to sing and receive awards. After recording the song, Sachy had told this reporter, “I was in search of organic music which was natural and set to traditional instruments. Nanchamma who belonged to Irula tribe fitted the bill.” And Sachy has been vindicated as the nation’s highest award has come calling the tribal woman who had sung her heart out while grazing her goats in Attappadi hills till not long ago.

