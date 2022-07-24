Producer Kedar Joshi's Suman Entertainment to grow bigger, better

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Kedar Joshi has carved his name as one of the prominent producers in the Marathi entertainment industry. In less than a year, the producer has given some of the biggest musical hits under his company 'Suman Entertainment'. Interestingly, the company completed a year on July 23.

Suman Entertainment has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including music videos with veteran artists and new-age performers. Besides this, it has announced a strategic partnership with Bodhitree Multimedia, a leading name in content development headed by Mautik Taulia.

With 12 songs released in a year, Suman Entertainment has plans of expanding its horizons across other verticals. Some of the biggest musical hits of Suman Entertainment include 'Deva Ganaraya', 'Jeev Jhala Mogra', 'Loknath' and 'Sri Suktam'. Joshi has strong roots in his native, Maharashtra. Hence he wants to take Marathi entertainment to a new level.

Suman Entertainment is all set to dive deep into the small screen and the digital space. Joshi is keen to produce daily soaps and web series’. And, it seems that this year will embark on new beginnings for his production house.

Joshi is already working to establish a talent management vertical. He is optimistic to bring out the best talents from the Marathi industry, and he aims to nurture the artists under his tutelage.

