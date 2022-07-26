Home Entertainment

'The experience emotionally draining'

Aindrita Ray is currently globe-trotting and can be seen posting pictures from picturesque places in Europe, something travel lovers will definitely envy.

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Aindrita Ray ticks one from her bucket list of doing a supernatural thriller with her latest Bollywood movie Judaa Hoke Bhi... the actor speaks about her character, and updates about her husband Diganth Manchale's health

Aindrita Ray is currently globe-trotting and can be seen posting pictures from picturesque places in Europe, something travel lovers will definitely envy. But the actor deserves the break, especially after the fatal accident that her husband Diganth Manchale went through. Ray confirms that her husband, who is also travelling along with her, is healthy and is doing a lot better.

“He is recovering well after going through physiotherapy for almost 25 days. We have been carrying the machines with us so he can continue his physiotherapy sessions,” says Ray, who is currently travelling through Spain, Belgium, Croatia and then to Canada. Apart from that, Ray has other reasons to celebrate, as her latest Hindi movie Judaa Hoke Bhi, a supernatural thriller by Vikram Bhatt, is now in the theatres. She calls the experience emotionally draining, as her character goes through many intense emotional scenes. “It’s a process you need to go through to get into the character. For an emotional scene, I usually think of something sad. Since all my intense scenes were clubbed together, there were so many days when I would just cry and come back to my room in Mumbai,” she says, adding, “I get possessed in one of the scenes and that required a lot of screaming.

Though the scene is only a few minutes long, it takes the whole day to shoot it.” Ray emphasizes that it was also tough for her to stay away from her family. “Somehow, I would visit home every 15 days and would have to travel a lot to do so. The shooting went on for about 6-7 months, which is a lot of work,” Ray mentions. The movie was made in the virtual format, a new concept in the industry, and a new experience for her. “ One of the songs was supposed to be based in Switzerland but it was shot on the set instead. You just can’t tell the difference,” Ray adds.

The movie holds a dear place in Ray’s heart as her dream of working in a supernatural movie comes true. She playfully says that anything Mahesh Bhatt says is a one-liner. “He gave me the first narration. My husband in the movie wakes up from a coma during the filming of a hospital scene. The director interrupted the scene and told me that I didn’t hit the peak of my emotion. He sort of shook me and brought me deeper into character,” says Ray, whose next project is Thimayya & Thimayya, which also stars her husband and actor Anant Nag.

